Devotees hail PM Modi as 'Pride of Nation' after his visit to Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Feb 5 (IANS) The air in Prayagraj was filled with excitement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a symbolic 'holy dip' in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers at the Maha Kumbh.

Locals and devotees gathered around the Sangam, cheering "Modi, Modi," expressing their gratitude for the seamless arrangements made for the event. They also called PM Modi the 'pride of nation.'

For the devotees who had travelled from all corners of India to bathe in the Triveni Sangam, PM Modi's visit was a moment of immense pride and joy. They showered him with praises, thanking him for the smooth arrangements and expressing their appreciation for his leadership.

Sunil Gaikwad from Maharashtra shared his feelings with IANS: "PM Modi is doing incredible work for Sanatan Dharam and the Hindu religion. We have been eagerly waiting for him, and now he is leading the way for Hindu unity. He is the number one leader in the country and will remain so globally. His efforts are commendable."

Rishav Pathak, another devotee, expressed his pride in the PM’s visit: "It’s heartwarming to see PM Modi in Prayagraj. He is truly the pride of our nation. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s arrangements were outstanding, and PM Modi’s presence here made it all the more special. The world knows what a great leader he is."

Rekha, a devotee from Agra, praised the efforts of both PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath: "The arrangements are perfect, and we haven’t faced any problems while bathing. PM Modi’s leadership is inspiring, and his efforts to foster unity are much appreciated."

Ghanshyam from Chhattisgarh echoed the same sentiment: "Seeing PM Modi here was an incredible experience. The arrangements are excellent, and people are genuinely excited. PM Modi and CM Yogi are doing a great job."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Sangam wearing a bright saffron jacket, blue trackpants, and holding rudraksha beads as he chanted prayers during several full-body dips in the holy waters. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with whom he also took a boat tour of the Sangam.

The atmosphere was charged with devotion and unity as millions of people from across India came together, celebrating their faith and culture at this once-in-a-lifetime gathering.

