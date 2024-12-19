Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces birth of her baby boy

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh have welcomed their first child, a baby boy on December 18.

Announcing the same on social media, the actress shared an adorable post that read, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy 18.12.2024. elated parents, Devoleena and Shanwaz.” The caption of the post read, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here18.12.2024.”

Following Devoleena’s announcement, a flood of congratulations poured in from her friends and colleagues. Celebrities like Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Rajiv Adatia, and Kajal Pisal extended their best wishes to the couple. Actress Supriya Shukla wrote, “Congratulations to both of you.. N love to the little one," while Jayati Bhatia added a heartfelt comment in Bengali, saying, “Onek Aashirbaad o Ador” (Lots of blessings and love).

Paras commented, “Congratulationsssss.”

For the unversed, Devoleena married her gym trainer, Shanawaz, in December 2022. The couple opted for an intimate court wedding in Lonavala, attended by only their closest friends.

In August 2024, Devoleena shared the joyful news of her pregnancy. She marked the occasion with a creative post featuring a white T-shirt that read, “You can stop asking now," adorned with toddler footprints. In the pictures, she posed alongside Shanawaz and their pet dog, radiating happiness. The ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress captioned the post, “Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life.”

On the professional front, Devoleena is best known for her iconic portrayal of Gopi Bahu in the popular television series “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya,” which aired from 2010 to 2017. Additionally, she also appeared as a participant in "Bigg Boss 13," "Bigg Boss 14," and "Bigg Boss 15."

After the wedding, she started working on a TV show, "Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya." However, due to pregnancy, she had to quit the show. Devoleena was replaced by Sneha Wagh.

