Destroying 118 enemy posts in three days proves BSF’s professional excellence: HM Amit Shah

Jammu, May 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, saying that destroying 118 enemy posts in just three days proves the bravery, courage and professional excellence of the force.

Addressing the BSF jawans in Poonch district, Amit Shah lauded the BSF for its resolute response to Pakistani aggression earlier this month and said that over 118 enemy posts were destroyed and damaged in retaliatory action along the Jammu frontier by the BSF.

Amit Shah said the BSF guarding the International Border (IB) in J&K had dismantled the enemy’s surveillance network, dealing a serious blow that would take them years to repair.

The Union Home Minister, during his two-day visit, reviewed the security situation, Amarnath Yatra preparedness and interacted with victims of Pakistani shelling in Poonch district.

“When Pakistan responded to our anti-terror operations by attacking our borders and civilian areas, it was the BSF jawans of the Jammu Frontier who retaliated by destroying and damaging over 118 posts,” he said.

He pointed out that the BSF dismantled the enemy’s entire surveillance system piece by piece, a system that will take them four to five years to rebuild.

“BSF Director General told me that Pakistan has suffered the biggest blow to its communication systems and surveillance equipment, rendering them incapable of waging a full-fledged information-based war for quite some time,” the Home Minister said.

Praising the BSF’s readiness even during times of relative peace, Shah said their intelligence enabled precise pre-emptive action, which proves that even during peacetime, they kept a vigilant eye.

“Based on your accurate intelligence, a precise counter-strategy was prepared well in advance. When the opportunity arose, you implemented it with success. Such bravery only emerges when there is pride in the nation, a sense of patriotism in the heart, and a passion for supreme sacrifice. That is when such outcomes are possible,” said Shah.

He added that the BSF continues to serve as India’s first line of defence, operating across deserts, mountains, forests, and rugged terrains with unwavering dedication.

“Whenever there is any kind of attack on India’s borders, organised or unorganised, covert or overt, the first to bear the brunt are our BSF jawans, but they never pause to consider where the boundary lies,” he said

Reflecting on his travel to Poonch despite inclement weather, Shah said he was determined to meet the jawans personally.

“I came to Poonch to visit and share the grief of the damage done to gurudwaras, temples, mosques, and civilian populations. I was told the weather was not favourable. Still, I decided that I would go by road and return only after meeting the jawans posted at the border,” he said.

The Home Minister said that God was gracious, the weather cleared up, and he had the opportunity to meet them.

The Union Home Minister expressed gratitude to the BSF troopers on behalf of the government and the citizens of India.

“The cheer for BSF is as loud as for the Army, and that is a matter of great pride for all of us,” he said.

The Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the valour and sacrifices of BSF jawans have earned national admiration and stand as a symbol of India’s enduring resolve towards security.

