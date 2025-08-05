Despite rumours and wild speculations, Kashmir is normal on 6th anniversary of 370 abrogation

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) On the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the valley was normal as it was a day like any other.

Rumours and counter-rumours battled in the minds of locals as WhatsApp groups went agog with speculations of statehood restoration or further division of the UT.

The grapevine has always had strong elements of credibility in Kashmir. Rumours have, most of the time, remained ahead of hard news, and this is the main reason that the rumour mill starts moving fast as events on the occasion provide grist to the fertile minds of the rumour mongers.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on X that he would stick his neck out to bet that nothing bad was going to happen on August 5. He hastened to add that nothing good was expected today.

The calling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the President, followed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, plus a high-level meeting in Delhi to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of August 5, the day when six years ago J&K lost its special status, gave fuel to speculations.

Those in power, including the National Conference supporters, said a bill would be tabled in Parliament to restore statehood to J&K.

Detractors said J&K was in for another division that would give statehood to the Jammu division and retain the Valley as a UT without a legislature.

Everybody claimed to know what he said without any material basis except speculation. Those proclaiming to be Kashmir experts said nothing should be done in haste, as the prevailing peace needed to be consolidated.

Others claiming to be on-ground reporters said any further division of J&K would fuel further alienation among the youth.

The common man started worrying about the availability of food and medicine if anything big development takes place, while the affluent ones topped the fuel tanks of their private cars and SUVs.

While rumours have their place in Kashmir and this space gets credibility the moment an official denial is issued, the good news is that Kashmir rose normally on Tuesday, school buses came to collect children, shops and transport started as usual with office goers rushing through a modest breakfast to reach places of duty on time.

Except for some preventive house arrests to maintain law and order on the 6th anniversary of August 5, 2019, everything started normally in the Valley as it was business as usual.

Better luck to rumour mongers next time, they at least keep idle minds busy so that these don’t become the devil’s workshop.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.