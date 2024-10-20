Deputy CM Fadnavis, state chief Bawankule in BJP's first Maharashtra list

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state chief Chandrasekhar Bawankule, and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar are among the 99 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections named in the BJP's first list issued on Sunday.

While Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister, will contest from Nagpur South West, Bawankule will be in the fray from Kamthi, and Narwekar will fight from Colaba.

Other prominent names in the list are state minister Sudhir Mugantiwar, contesting from Ballarpur, Sreejaya Ashok Chavan, the daughter of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan - who had switched over from the Congress to the BJP - from the family borough of Bhokar in Nanded district, Nitesh Narayan Rane from Kankavli, BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar from Bandra West, senior minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil from Shirdi, and Chhatrapati Shivendra Raja Bhosale from Satara.

The list also comprises 13 women, including Meghna Bordikar from Jintur, Manisha Chaudhary from Dahisar, Seematai Hiray from Nashik West, Madhuri Misal from Parvati, Monica Rajale from Shevgaon, and Pratibha Pachpute from Shrigonda.

The BJP is contesting the Maharashtra elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde, the Nationalist Congress Party of Ajit Pawar, and some other smaller parties.

