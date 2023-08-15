'Delimitation a reality, everybody should accept it': Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the report on delimitation by the Election Commission (EC) is a reality which everyone should accept.

The BJP leader's remarks came amid murmurs of discontent and displeasure among the allies of the saffron party in the northeastern state over the issue.

Last week, the EC published the final delimitation proposal wherein the boundaries of many assembly and Parliamentary constituencies were altered.

Although the total number of seats has been kept constant, a few seats were scrapped. Also, the poll body has proposed some new seats.

This has caused disappointment among many leaders including a few Asom Gana Parishad legislators who have lost their seats in the delimitation exercise.

Prodip Hazarika, a five-time MLA from Amguri in upper Assam's Sivasagar district has quit the party posts in order to protest against the delimitation.

On the sidelines of the 77th Independence Day programme in Guwahati, Sarma said: "The delimitation has become a reality now. Everybody must accept it. The President of India will issue a notification in this regard within 2-3 days."

Meanwhile, AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal said that the BJP has hatched a controversy through the delimitation process to reduce the number of Muslim MLAs in the state.

