‘Delhiites won hearts’: Gujarat minister hails BJP’s Delhi landslide victory

Surat, Feb 8 (IANS) Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi on Saturday lauded the people of Delhi, stating that they have "won the hearts of the country" by paving the way for a double-engine government.

Addressing a public gathering in Surat, Sanghvi described the day as "historic" and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s growing influence across India.

Speaking at the event, Harsh Sanghvi highlighted the significance of BJP’s sweeping victory in Delhi. “Today is a very special day. The people of Delhi have created history,” he said.

Sanghvi emphasised that the electorate has once again placed its trust in the leadership of PM Modi, echoing the resounding chants of "Modi, Modi" from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Sanghvi further stated that this mandate would usher in a new era of governance for Delhi, ensuring the benefits of a double-engine government—where both the central and state governments work in tandem for development.

Looking ahead, Sanghvi asserted that Delhi’s voters have set the stage for transformative governance under BJP.

“In the coming days, the people of Delhi will experience the advantages of a strong, development-focused government,” he said. Delhi's political landscape has evolved significantly, from Congress dominance in the early years to the rise of BJP and AAP.

In a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered a defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

As per the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 48 seats, while AAP lags behind with just 22 leads.

The Congress, once a dominant force in Indian politics, has failed to even open its account in the national capital.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.