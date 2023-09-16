Delhi: Woman raped by brother-in-law, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) A 19-year-old housewife was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in north Delhi, an official said on Saturday.



According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Inderlok, reported at the Sarai Rohila police station that on June 25, her brother-in-law invited the couple for a ‘dawat’ at his home in Railway Colony, Daya Basti, Delhi.

"They arrived at the brother-in-law's house on June 29 at about 8:30 p.m. Her husband went outside for some work, and in the meantime, her husband's brother offered her a ras malai,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“After consuming it, she began to feel dizzy and subsequently fell down. He then forced her into a physical relationship. When she resisted, he slapped her and recorded a video of her. He threatened to harm her and used the video to blackmail her,” said the DCP.

“Based on her statement, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, any harmful substance etc., with intent to commit an offence), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered, and an investigation has been initiated,” the DCP added.

