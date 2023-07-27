Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Muharram processions

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) In view of Muharram on Friday and Saturday, the Delhi Traffic Police have outlined the routes and timings of the main Tazia processions and also put in place a comprehensive traffic diversion plan to manage the flow of vehicles during the event.

According to traffic advisory, the main Tazia processions are set to begin on the night of Friday at approximately 9 p.m from various locations.

One of the major routes will start from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal, passing through Kamra Bangash, Chitli Qabar, Churi Walan, Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Qazi, and then returning via the same route.

Another significant procession will commence from Old Police Chowki, taking the route through Ashok Basti, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, and vice versa.

Furthermore, Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli will directly reach Karbala, while other Tazia processions will be carried out in various districts of Delhi and terminate at local Karbalas in their respective areas.

The traffic police further said that on Saturday around 11 a.m, the processions will reform and follow the same route, assembling at Kalan Mahal and then proceeding to Karbala via Pahari Bhojla, Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal Chowk, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, Connaught Place, and other key areas.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the processions, the Delhi Traffic Police has devised a diversion plan for Delhi Transport Corporation and other city buses.

The plan includes curtailment and rerouting of buses on various roads such as Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, W-Point, A-Point, Shanti Path, Panchsheel, Sardar Patel Marg, Aurbindo Chowk, Aurobindo Marg, South End, Prithviraj Road, and more.

"The traffic diversions are likely to affect several prominent roads including Mathura Road, Maa Anandmai Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 (Opps. Anand Vihar Terminal), Road No. 66 (towards Wazirabad), Pankha Road, Palam-Dabri Road, Zakhira Flyover to Inderlok Metro Station (Bir Banda Bahadur Singh Marg), and Najafgarh Road from Zakhira to Kishanganj due to local processions in these areas,” as per police advisory.

In the advisory for those heading to New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, particularly in the evening hours, the traffic police advised to leave in advance and plan for possible delays on the routes.

"Commuters can reach the railway station using alternative routes like Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Rajghat, and Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, depending on the movement of the procession," the advisory said.

To ensure smooth traffic management, traffic movement will be regulated from 12 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on various roads such as Jama Masjid Road, Chawri Bazaar, Asaf Ali Road, JLN Marg, Nai Sadak, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, KG Marg, Janpath, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road, among others.

"Motorists are advised to avoid these routes as the processions and adjacent roads are likely to experience slower traffic. For uninterrupted journeys, commuters are encouraged to use metro services, particularly on the affected routes," the advisory added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.