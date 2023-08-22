Delhi: Three members of Ashok Pradhan, Rajesh Bawana gang arrested

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Three active members of Ashok Pradhan and Rajesh Bawana gang were arrested after an exchange of fire near Delhi's Harewali village, police said on Tuesday.

The gangsters were identified as Vinesh Khatri alias Chini, Manish alias Gullu and Sanju alias Baba.

Delhi Police Special Cell official said that they have also recovered one semi-automatic pistol of .30 bore, one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore, and one single-shot pistol of .315 bore with seven live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Sharing the details, the Special Commissioner of Police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that on August 18, specific inputs were received and a trap was laid at Bawana Road, near village Harewali.

"At about 7.40 p.m, the accused were spotted coming from the Auchandi Border side on a motorcycle. They were asked to stop and surrender by the police team, but Vinesh Khatri whipped out his pistol and fired a shot towards the police party," said Dhaliwal.

"The police team also fired one round in self-defence to nab them, but luckily no one got injured. Members of the police team did not lose patience and finally overpowered and disarmed the trio," said the Special CP.

The Special CP said that Vinesh Khatri is presently wanted in four criminal cases in Delhi.

"He has been involved in a total of six cases, including robbery, the Arms Act, criminal intimidation, trespass, etc., in Delhi. Non- Bailable Warrants (NBWs) have been issued against him in four cases, and proceedings to declare him proclaimed offender in these cases are going on," said the Special CP.

"Manish is the cousin of gangster Rajesh Bawana. He has been previously involved in four criminal cases, including murder, dacoity/robbery, carjacking, the Arms Act, etc., in Delhi and Haryana," said the official.

Sanju has recently joined the gang of Rajesh Bawana through his childhood friend Manish.

