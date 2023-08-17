Delhi: Teacher slaps class VI student, case registered

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) A 12-year-old boy was allegedly slapped by his school teacher after he forgot to bring his Hindi textbook along with him, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

The class VI student was also admitted at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital for the treatment, said the official.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that on Saturday, information was received from GTB Hospital that a minor boy had been admitted with a history of having been beaten up by a school teacher on August 7 following which a police team was dispatched.

During the probe, it was revealed that the boy had forgotten to bring his Hindi Book to school, which had angered the teacher, who had then slapped the boy.

The teacher has been identified as Sadul Hasan and the school is in Turkimpur.

When the boy was going out of the class, the teacher stopped him and then slapped him.

As per the complaint by the victim’s father, which was lodged in Dayalpur police station after his son’s condition worsened, Hasan had also allegedly pressed the victim's neck.

The police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.