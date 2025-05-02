Delhi squall: NDMC command centre handles 61 complaints of fallen trees, waterlogging

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) witnessed hectic activity on Friday as it responded to 61 complaints related to fallen trees and waterlogging during the pre-dawn squall and rain.

Vice Chairman of NDMC Kuljeet Singh Chahal said a total of 61 complaints were received at the ICCC — 25 related to fallen trees/branches, 12 to waterlogging, and 24 to electricity supply.

He said he conducted live monitoring of field operations and analysed trends in public grievances. He directed officials to ensure timely and effective resolution of all complaints so that citizens experience minimal inconvenience.

According to NDMC officials, incidents of fallen trees were reported mainly from North Avenue, S.B. Marg, Jor Bagh, R.K. Puram, Teen Murti, Rail Museum, Lodhi Colony, Akbar Road, India Gate, and Connaught Place.

Waterlogging complaints were received from Shanti Path, Akbar Road, Teen Murti, Jor Bagh, Kalibari, Mandir Marg, Pandara Road, and BKS Marg.

Chahal also stated that most complaints were resolved, and those pertaining to areas outside the NDMC jurisdiction were forwarded to the agencies concerned.

Chahal appreciated the functioning of the ICCC, describing it as the digital nerve centre of NDMC as it provides a critical foundation for real-time data, alerts, coordination, decision-making, and planning.

He outlined the key functions of the ICCC, especially its emergency response capabilities highlighted how NDMC Mobile App was being used as an effective platform for quick registration and resolution of citizen complaints.

He said the CCTV Surveillance network was also used for real-time monitoring of key areas through 500 cameras.

Chahal said the officials at the ICCC have also been equipped with a facility to switch pumps on/off in real-time during waterlogging from their offices.

Chahal commended NDMC’s dedicated teams for their swift, coordinated, and sensitive response on Friday.

He reiterated NDMC’s commitment to delivering uninterrupted and quality civic services to residents under all circumstances, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a proactive, citizen-centric, and responsive urban governance model.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.