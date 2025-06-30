Delhi Speaker discusses legislative efficiency at Dharamshala conference

Dharamshala, June 30 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, on Monday, joined the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala for deliberations on issues related to improving the functioning of legislatures.

The event started with an address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who shed light on the role of legislatures in managing state resources and ensuring their effective utilisation for the holistic development of states, an official said.

Assembly Speaker Gupta is taking part in discussions with constitutional experts, lawmakers, and senior parliamentary functionaries on strengthening institutional frameworks, the official added.

During the two-day event, he is also expected to highlight the recent democratic and technological initiatives undertaken by the Delhi Assembly and emphasise on institutional measures that can help meet the evolving aspirations of people.

The Assembly Speaker is participating in the conference with the aim of contributing to the shared vision of cooperative federalism and dynamic legislative governance, an official statement said.

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in legislative functioning will also be a focal point of the conference, it added.

According to the organisers, conference participants will explore the potential of AI in enhancing the efficiency of legislative research, streamlining parliamentary procedures, and enabling better public participation through digital platforms.

The discussions will also revolve around the growing recognition of the role of technology in modern governance, the statement said.

This annual conference of the CPA (India Region, Zone-II) offers a vital platform for exchanging ideas, fostering inter-legislative understanding, and reaffirming the commitment of elected representatives to the principles of constitutional democracy and good governance, it added.

The conference has also brought together Presiding Officers and Members of Legislative Assemblies from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab to deliberate on key issues concerning legislative governance, democratic accountability, and inter-state collaboration.

The delegation accompanying the Delhi Speaker includes the Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht; Chief Whip Abhay Verma; MLAs Shikha Roy and Jitender Mahajan and Secretary of the Delhi Assembly, Ranjeet Singh.

A key theme of the conference is the role of legislatures in managing state resources and ensuring their effective utilisation for the holistic development of states.

Discussions at the event centred around how legislative bodies can contribute to more accountable governance, ensure fiscal responsibility, and align developmental goals with the public interest, an official said.

