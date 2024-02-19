Delhi records 14.1 degrees, AQI 'poor' at several stations

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Until last week, the temperature was hovering around 7 degrees, and the minimum temperature was recorded at around 7 or 8 degrees.

The IMD's Monday forecast showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees, with the minimum at around 14 degrees again.

The weather department said that there will be "partly cloudy sky, possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards night and gusty wind".

Air quality at 9 a.m. at several stations across the city fell under the 'poor' and 'moderate' categories, unlike last week, when AQI was 'very poor' and 'poor'.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'poor' category, standing at 248 and PM10 reached 194, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 161, which is counted as 'poor' and PM10 at 148.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 236, falling under the 'poor' category.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.