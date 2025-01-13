Delhi polls: Poor drainage a consistent problem for past 10 years, say Munirka residents

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The residents of Munirka village, falling under the RK Puram Assembly constituency have been facing drainage problems for the past many years but unfortunately none of the elected representatives including the councillor and legislator from the area took note of their problems.

As the capital gears up for Assembly elections, many voters from the Munirka village spoke to IANS and shared their persistent pain because of the overflowing drains in the area.

Parmila Tokas is currently the MLA from here and she has been given a ticket by Aam Aadmi Party for the third time.

Dirty sewer water accumulates on the roads and streets due to which school-going students and office-goers face a lot of problems. Those operating shops also face a lot of trouble.

Many locals said that the local MLA didn’t make any effort to solve the sewer problem.

An elderly woman said, "We are facing a lot of trouble because of the broken sewer. I fall every day. The government should take note and repair the road and drains here."

“Clogged drains are a big problem for all of us living here. We have to get them cleaned on our own. Repeated requests to the administration fall on deaf ears. The legislator doesn’t pay heed to our complaints. We have to get them cleaned on our own, at our own expense,” said another local resident.

Another local said, "Sewer water has been flowing here for the last seven-eight days. Despite being a local, the MLA has not done any work."

A woman pointed to the drain water, flowing on the streets and said the residents of the area have been subjected to suffer because of the overflowing drains.

"The problem is quite severe. Children have to wade through sewer water in the morning. Close relatives have stopped coming home."

Another woman said, "Sewage water has been flowing on the road for a week. Sewer water is also coming into the house. Only we know how we are living our lives."

Meanwhile, the elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are to be held on February 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

