Delhi polls: MP CM Mohan Yadav to campaign for BJP candidates today

Bhopal/New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Madhya Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday will campaign for the BJP in Delhi's two Assembly constituencies to add more firepower to the party's election strategy.

According to the Chief Minister's office, he will address the first public rally in the Madipur Assembly seat in West Delhi. He will seek public support for the BJP's candidate Urmila Kailash Gangwal.

After that, he will address a second public rally in the Rohini Assembly seat for BJP candidate Vijendra Gupta.

These will be CM Mohan Yadav's first public rallies for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The national capital goes to polls on February 5, and the counting will take place on February 8.

The main contest in Delhi is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP, however, the Congress will try to find its lost ground in the national capital.

Winning Delhi is being viewed as a matter of prestige for the BJP as it has not won the national capital since 1993. The Congress won three elections between 1993 and 2008, and since then AAP has been in power.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2020, AAP returned to power winning 62 out of 70 Assembly seats. Aiming to retain power, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has come up with its tested formula of "freebies" to woo the voters. He has announced seven-point promises to the citizens of New Delhi.

The Assembly election is crucial for AAP as several of its leaders, including the party's national convenor and former CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia, have come out from jail recently and are facing incumbency as well.

Kejriwal-led AAP had emerged out of the 'Anti-Corruption Movement' led by social activist Anna Hazare against the Congress-led UPA government in 2011-2012. The party had highlighted corruption reported during former CM Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government in the national capital. The AAP made its debut in politics securing 28 out of 70 Assembly seats in Delhi. Interestingly, Kejriwal formed a government and became Chief Minister of Delhi with support from Congress, the party he had accused of indulging in massive corruption, especially the much talked about 'Commonwealth Ghotala' in 2010.

Now in the 2025 election, Kejriwal-led AAP is facing questions over alleged corruption cases in its 10 years of rule and lack of development.

The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named Kejriwal's party as the "AAP-da model". PM Modi addressed the BJP's booth workers on Wednesday and stated that the strength of the party’s booth workers will ensure a massive win for the party in the upcoming Assembly polls.

