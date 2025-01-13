Delhi polls: Lack of potable water in Geeta Colony, slum dwellers have to buy bottles

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The battle for Delhi is witnessing a fierce rivalry among political parties to woo and lure the voters, particularly from slum dwellers in various parts of the capital.

As those living in slums take centre stage in Delhi Assembly elections, IANS undertook a reality check of the slum dwellers of Geeta Colony, their living conditions and also about the development in the past 10 years of the AAP government.

Many residents of Geeta colony shared that they are facing problems of water scarcity, and poor hygiene and their multiple complaints have gone unheard despite their multiple appeals to the administration.

Chandravati, a local resident said that they have to struggle to get clean drinking water on a daily basis.

“Party leaders forget us after getting elected. They come here just to ask for votes. They give us assurance with folded hands but after the elections are over, no one comes to take cognizance of our problems. People living in slums are remembered only during elections,” she said.

Kiran Devi venting her anger with the local legislator said that they have been left to fend for themselves.

“There is a water problem, there is a drainage problem,” she said.

“We face water crisis in all seasons including Summers and Winters. We drink water by buying a water bottle for Rs 20,” she stated.

Sulekha said that during elections everyone comes to seek vote. But after getting votes, no one comes to show their face. Delhi government has done one good thing a road has been built here. But the water problem has not been solved.

Shyam Mishra however, looked convinced with the incumbent government. He said that the local MLA has worked in our colony.

“We will support the Delhi government in the elections. They have made electricity-free,” he said.

Gopal Singh said that the Delhi government has not done any work and demanded that the needs of children and the elderly should be addressed.

Vinay said that the local MLA hasn’t done anything. The people of the colony do not even recognise the MLA.

“The local MLA got his son a ticket from here. If he had worked, he would not have needed to get a ticket for his son. Delhi needs change this time and it should start from here,” he said.

