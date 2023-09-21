Delhi Police nabs murder fugitive after 4-year evasion saga

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 24-year-old man, who was wanted in a murder case and was evading arrest since 2019, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Akash a.k.a Veeru alias Chira, a resident of Mahindra Park in Jahangirpuri area.

The Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific input was received that a desperate criminal Akash, wanted in a murder case registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station, is hiding in the

Mahindra Park area.

"Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended," said Yadav.

On interrogation, Akash confessed his involvement in the Bhalswa Dairy murder case and disclosed that in the year 2019, he along with his associates Ajay, Vishal and two juveniles had stabbed one Naveen over passing some comments regarding his friend’s girlfriend.

The victim had succumbed due to injuries.

"During the investigation, accused Ajay was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended while the main accused Akash, who had stabbed the victim to death, was not arrested since the registration of the case," said the

Special CP.

"Non-bailable warrants were also issued against him. To evade his arrest, he started living in the Jahangirpuri area in a rented house. Thereafter, he was involved in several criminal cases of robbery, snatching, arms act etc. He was regularly changing his hideouts," the Special CP added.

