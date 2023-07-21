Delhi Police nab wanted criminal from Haryana's Sonipat

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) A 42-year-old criminal, who jumped parole and was wanted in another case, was nabbed from Haryana's Sonipat, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Anil Kumar Sharma alias Pandit, a resident of Nirmal Vihar, in the Najafgarh area.

The official said that Sharma was convicted for life sentence in a murder case of 2011. After securing bail in 2020, he did not surrender before the jail authorities and was changing his hideouts frequently.

"He was also involved in two other criminal cases, including attempt to murder and an Arms Act registered in Delhi," said the official.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that secret information was received that the fugitive criminal, Sharma was hiding in the area of Kharkhoda in Sonipat, Haryana.

"His specific location was traced. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Sharma was successfully apprehended from Kharkhoda in Sonipat," said the Special CP.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused and the man he murdered in 2011 were partners in a 'Satta' racket operating in the area of Najafgarh.

"Sharma was demanding his commission amount of about Rs 10 lakhs from the deceased (Deepak). On July 14, 2011, they both were drinking together at Vardhman Plaza, Dwarka, where a quarrel took place between them and being under the influence of alcohol, the accused fired upon the deceased and ran away from the spot," said the official.

"Sharma during his jail period came in contact with one history-sheeter of Palam Village police station named Vinod alias Sanyasi. Thereafter, he started working in his gang and was involved in two criminal cases of extortion and attempted murder. During the absconding period, he was changing his looks and regularly changing his hideouts in various areas of Haryana and worked as an electrician," the official added.

