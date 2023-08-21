Delhi Police conduct probe at residence of city govt official accused of raping minor

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Delhi Police on Monday conducted a probe at the residence of the senior city government official who has been booked on the charges of raping a minor girl.

According to a senior official, the police team arrived at the residence in Burari earlier in the day.

"Investigation is in progress and after the statement to the Magistrate, further course of action will be decided," he added.

According to police, the victim is still under trauma and stress and currently under observation.

According to sources, the accused officer is serving as deputy director with the Women and Child Development Department while the victim is a Class XII student.

The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 2020 and 2021.

She met the accused at a church. In 2020, the victim's father died, after which she got into depression.

The accused, who had already befriended her, took her to his house on the pretext of helping her.

But, the girl told the police that during the time between October 2020 and February 2021, when she was with her "guardian" who lived in Burari, she was raped several times.

"She was sexually harassed, physically molested, and repeatedly raped by the uncle under whose care and guardianship she was staying at his house," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

"The most shocking part is that when the victim got pregnant, she was threatened with dire consequences by the accused. When the victim narrated the whole story to his wife, instead of helping her, she aborted her foetus. The woman sent her son to buy abortion pills, which were given to the victim by her," an informed source said.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police have recorded her statement, and once she is discharged from the hospital, the police will take her to the local magistrate to get her statement recorded.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR under sections 376(2)(f), 506, 509, 323, 313, 120B, and 34 of the IPC and sections 6/21 of the POCSO Act against the accused and his wife.



