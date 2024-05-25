Delhi Police chief reviews security amid heavy deployment for peaceful polling day

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, on Saturday, visited polling booths in North and Northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation there, an official said.

A senior police official said that he will visit polling stations in other districts as well.

Arora, along with his wife, had also cast vote on Saturday morning.

Over 60,000 personnel, including 51 companies of paramilitary forces and 13,500 home guards from three states (Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh) are deployed in the capital to ensure hassle-free polling.

The polling is underway at all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi: East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and Chandani Chowk.

"Extra paramilitary personnel equipped with drones and CCTV cameras are deployed in these sensitive poll centres to ensure heightened security," an official said.

