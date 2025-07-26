Delhi Police arrests proclaimed offender after intensive surveillance operation

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) A significant breakthrough has been made by the Delhi Police team from Post Sector-10, PS Dwarka South, in their efforts to apprehend proclaimed offenders (POs) in the Dwarka District. Acting on specific intelligence and utilising technical surveillance, the team successfully arrested Deepak Gola, a declared proclaimed offender, after months of evasion.

In a press release issued today by Dwarka Police, officials confirmed that Deepak Gola, s/o Jeet Ram, a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar Colony, Jharoda Road, Najafgarh, Delhi, was arrested following a meticulously planned operation.

The 36-year-old was declared a proclaimed offender by the Dwarka Court on February 7, 2025, in connection with Case No. 31553/21, Rajiv v/s Deepak Gola.

The police emphasised that the arrest was the result of sustained efforts under the leadership of DCP Dwarka, Sh. Ankit Singh, IPS, has made tracing POs and absconders a district-wide priority. “Nabbing POs and absconders has been a priority. DCP Dwarka - Sh. Ankit Singh IPS has tasked all ACsP/SHOs/ICs to make dedicated teams to trace POs & Absconders,” the release noted.

A special team was constituted for the task, consisting of SI Rajat Malik, HC Parvesh Dahiya, HC Pawan, and HC Mahesh Meena. The team worked under the supervision of Inspector Rajesh Kumar Sah (SHO/Dwarka South) and ACP Dwarka, Sh. Kishore Kumar Rewala.

According to the statement, “Acting on a tip-off, the dedicated team mounted technical surveillance and collected information. Upon analysis of the collected inputs, the staff, along with secret informers, did meticulous field work and arrested Deepak Gola.”

The accused was apprehended on July 25 and produced before the Court on the same day. The press release hailed the development as a significant step forward in the commitment of the Dwarka District Police to uphold the rule of law and ensure justice.

“Wheels of justice delivery system again set in motion by the dedicated cops,” stated the press release.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.