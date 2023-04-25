Delhi: Nigerians arrested for cheating over 700 victims on matrimonial website

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Two Nigerians were arrested for cheating more than 700 victims across the country after impersonating as wealthy NRI or foreign national, especially doctors on a matrimonial website, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Chife Monday (27) and Igwemma Jame (33), both presently residing in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area.

Police said that the accused came to India in 2018 and were staying without valid documents.

According to police, a case was registered in which the victim woman, a resident of Rani Bagh area, alleged that she had registered herself on Bharat Matrimony website and met with one user Ahmad Nafees online.

As per the woman's complaint, the man started messaging her on WhatsApp and both became friends with each other.

"She started regular conversation with him over the phone and the man introduced himself as a resident of California, the US. Later on, Ahmad Nafees informed that he is sending her a gift parcel and shared a picture of the same," said Harendra Kumar Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

The woman later received a phone call from a caller Riya Mehta who cheated Rs 2.40 lakh from her on the pretext of customs duty and other taxes for the gift parcel.

"The mobile numbers used by alleged persons were found switched off and the alleged matrimonial user profile was also found deleted. She later on came to know that she had been cheated online as she did not receive further response from alleged persons," said the DCP.

During investigation, detailed analysis of matrimony profile and calling numbers was done and the location in Nihal Vihar was identified.

"Accordingly, a raid was conducted and Igwemma and Chife were arrested," said Singh.

During interrogation, the accused divulged that one Nonso and his wife were involved in the crime, as money was being deposited into the bank accounts of Nonso's associates.

The accused said that Nonso would then receive the money after deducting his commission and the commission for his wife who used to impersonate an Indian Customs Officer and dupe the victims, according to the official.

The accused also told police that a Nigerian Samson S had supplied them with phones and SIM cards for conducting online fraud through a North East Indian resident.

"Additionally, the accused claimed that they could identify the hideouts of Nonso, his wife, and Samson S in various parts of Delhi," said the official.

Police have also recovered 13 mobile phones, 18 Indian mobile SIM cards and two international SIM cards of a UK telecom service provider from the possession of the accused.

The DCP said that the accused were cheating their victims since 2018. "The accused disclosed that they have cheated more than 700 victims so far. The analysis of their mobile phone has revealed that one of the accused has purchased a piece of land in Nigeria from the cheated money," the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.