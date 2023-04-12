Delhi NGO KHUSHII to celebrate its 20th anniversary

The organisation which was conceptualised by Kapil Dev, Harveen Kapoor, and Vandana Luthra amongst four others in 2003, began its journey with 1,200 beneficiaries and is at 93,000 today.

KHUSHII which has about 93 thousand children under its care is aiming to reach 2.5 lakh by the end of 2025. A step towards this goal, and to build brighter futures for the less privileged children, the evening aims to honour the milestone and raise funds for the same.

The evening will have an exquisite exhibition of specially curated art and a limited-piece auction of exclusive sports memorabilia and objet d'art.

To mark the evening, Minu Bakshi, a long-standing patron of KHUSHII, will be giving a short musical performance representing the Kiran Nadar, the visionary behind the iconic Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Delhi, will be delivering a special talk on Philanthropy and Art, post which Rani Kohenur will address the audience with the important cause of KHUSHII's Gender Equality along with a short couplet to celebrate the cause.

The highlight for the evening is the 'Walk for KHUSHII', for which Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor will be gracing the ramp and closing the show in a Varun Bahl Couture outfit.

Looking forward to the occasion, Karisma Kapoor said, "I have always been attached to philanthropic work and the cause of children and education is one that is close to my heart. When KHUSHII reached out to me for their 20th Anniversary gratitude evening, the decision came to me very naturally. I am grateful for the NGO to be making a change and nurturing and envisioning a brighter future for the children. I am also so pleased to be walking for Couturier Varun Bahl for the 'Walk of KHUSHII'. Looking forward to the evening and a change, one day at a time."

The walk will also see an esteemed set of ambassadors of charity who will be dressed by Iconic Couturier Varun Bahl, and Designers Gauri and Nainika.

"The unending generosity and continued warmth that our patrons and corporates have been extending to Khushii over all these is in itself a huge sign of encouragement to all of us who are associated with the NGO. It speaks strongly of their belief in our cause and drives us to do more because in our country, there is truly so much we can do!" says Harveen Kapoor, Founder of KHUSHII.

Expressing his gratitude on this momentous occasion, "We want to reach out to every person we can, every child we can, to bring alive the joys in their lives - because we strive and live to build a better tomorrow, every day, every moment, and transform society through Education and Holistic Development of communities," says Kapil Dev, Chairperson of KHUSHII.

