Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma slams Punjab govt for water crisis, promises relief for Tughlakabad residents

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma visited Tughlakabad village on Tuesday to assess the ongoing water crisis and assured residents that the issue would be resolved soon.

During his visit, he launched a sharp attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab government, accusing them of deliberately cutting Delhi’s water supply in retaliation for the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) electoral defeat in the national Capital.

Speaking to the media, Verma claimed, "After losing Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has moved to Punjab, where he is now taking revenge on the people of Delhi by cutting off their water supply."

He further claimed that Delhi was receiving 15 cusecs less water daily, and blamed the Punjab government for the shortfall.

"Since last week, Delhi has been receiving less water due to the Punjab government's decision to reduce the water supply, allegedly as retaliation for the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) electoral defeat in Delhi," he alleged.

"The Bhakra Beas Management Board reduced water release to Haryana, impacting Delhi’s supply," the minister stated.

He assured the residents of Tughlakabad village that the water issue would be resolved at the earliest. "We are committed to providing uninterrupted water supply to every corner of Delhi, and Tughlakabad will not be left behind," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Minister Verma also visited the NDMC control room to review monsoon preparedness and coordination among government agencies.

Stressing the importance of streamlined communication, he said, "All three governments in Delhi, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi government, are run by the same party. Coordination between them is very good. During the rains four days ago, we received a large number of calls at the complaint centre. Now we want to set up a single command centre for NDMC, MCD, PWD, DDA, and the Delhi Jal Board."

Verma also revealed plans to introduce a single helpline number for citizens to report issues like waterlogging, which will allow faster and more coordinated responses during the monsoon season.

