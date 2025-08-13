Delhi Minister Ashish Sood leads Tiranga Yatra in Janakpuri

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Delhi education minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday led a Tiranga Yatra in his Janakpuri Assembly constituency, which saw participation of hundreds of school children and youth, all rallying behind one common goal - to foster national unity, promote respect for the national flag and strengthen bonds of brotherhood across the country.

The march, which began from C1 Block and concluded at Dabri Chowk, saw enthusiastic participation of school children, local residents, and political leaders.

Accompanying him was BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, along with hundreds of local residents waving the national flag in a symbolic show of unity and national pride.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ashish Sood said, “All the religious, social, and political organizations of Janakpuri, along with these young children who want to contribute to a Viksit Delhi, a Viksit Janakpuri, and a Viksit Bharat, participated in the Tiranga Yatra to fulfill their duty towards the nation.”

The rally reflected a broader message of development and civic responsibility, with children and youth prominently leading the walk, holding aloft the Tricolour and chanting patriotic slogans.

Lawmaker Kamaljeet Sehrawat also interacted with residents along the route, encouraging civic participation and awareness. The event concluded with a brief address at the Dabri Chowk, where leaders reiterated their commitment to community-driven development and nation-building.

Earlier on Sunday, in a spirited display of patriotism and youth energy, Ashish Sood flagged off the grand ‘Tiranga Run’ from Thyagraj Stadium.

The event, organised by the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, witnessed the participation of 7,900 students and youth who ran from Thyagraj Stadium to the National War Memorial, holding the Tricolour high in honour of India’s freedom fighters and martyrs.

India will be celebrating its 79th Independence Day on August 15, marking the day when it gained freedom from the British in 1947. The main function is held at the Red Fort, where the Prime Minister hoists the national flag.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.