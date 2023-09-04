Delhi: Man hit with heavy stone after spat, dies

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) A 24-year-old man was killed over a spat in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shubham.

Sharing the details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that on Sunday, at around 9.30 p.m., an information regarding a quarrel near metro pillar no-714 in Uttam Nagar was received following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Shubham along with two persons got into a quarrel with one Pradhuman alias Sandhu and his friend when they were at an eatery located above a wine shop.

"Shubham and his friends left from there but later Pradhuman and his friend attacked Shubham when he was sitting at a nearby place. They hit Subham with a heavy stone which led to his death," said the DCP.

"A case of murder has been registered and accused Pradhuman has been arrested. Raids are on to nab the accused, who has been identified," said the DCP

The DCP said that the police are probing the incident from all angles including personal enmity..

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.