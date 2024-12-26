Delhi ‘Mahila scheme’: Sandeep Dikshit wants L-G to order cheating FIR against Kejriwal, CM

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Politics over the controversial Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana in Delhi heightened on Thursday as Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit said Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena should order the registration of a cheating case against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi over the ‘fraudulent scheme’.

Ahead of going to Raj Niwas to give his complaint, Dikshit told media persons that after a public notice was issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday against the scheme it had become clear that the Atishi government was perpetrating fraud and collecting personal data of women through deceit.

“I want cheating cases to be filed against Kejriwal and the CM. The data collected from women should be confiscated and returned to each of them. The personal details of women can even be misused,” he said, sharing his plans to give a written complaint to L-G Saxena.

Dikshit told media persons that money for spending in Delhi Assembly elections was being brought by the AAP into Delhi from Punjab, where the AAP is in power, in government vehicles from neighbouring states.

The son of three-time Congress Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also alleged that the AAP government in Punjab had sent policemen in plain clothes to Delhi to collect “electoral information”, an act amounting to spying.

The Congress leader alleged two Punjab cops were recently spotted near his house, confirming the alleged misuse of Punjab government machinery in Delhi.

Under the stewardship of Kejriwal, the ruling AAP recently launched the registration process for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana financial support to vulnerable groups in Delhi.

The AAP government promises to pay Rs 2,100 monthly to eligible women over 18 years of age. The party has also set up kiosks across Delhi to enrol beneficiaries for the scheme.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav earlier said that after the public notice was issued by the Delhi government against the women’s scheme there could not be a bigger indictment of Kejriwal’s deceit.

The public notice issued by the Departments of the Delhi government clarified that the Rs 2,100 scheme announced for women under which Kejriwal and other AAP leaders were conducting fake registrations was a political stunt, he said.

