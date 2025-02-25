Delhi LG slams Kejriwal; says public has given answer to AAP

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the people of Delhi have given a strong response to the former Chief Minister for his past remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing reporters on the Assembly premises, LG Saxena said, "There is no doubt that Arvind Kejriwal has made many negative remarks about the Prime Minister. He even said that if 'PM Modi wants to win the Delhi elections, he will have to take another birth.'"

"Whenever someone looks down upon another person or undermines them, the answer ultimately comes from the people," he added.

Recalling the time when AAP MLA Atishi was sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister, replacing Kejriwal, the LG remarked, "Kejriwal had said that Atishi has been made a 'temporary Chief Minister' and that he would return to the post later."

"I don't wish to say much about it, but the Supreme Court's order had already barred him from going to the Secretariat or signing any files. The people have now given their mandate, and I will leave it at that," he added.

Reiterating the BJP-led government's commitment to Delhi's development, Saxena stated, "Our agenda is clear -- we aim to develop Delhi, clean the Yamuna, resolve the landfill crisis, and provide better facilities for the poor."

Earlier in his address in the Assembly, Saxena emphasised the 'Viksit Delhi' manifesto as the guiding principle of the new administration, pledging to deliver a corruption-free government.

He affirmed that the administration would work in line with PM Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, aur Sabka Samman."

He also criticised the previous AAP-led government for obstructing meaningful debates in the House and using the Assembly as a platform to attack constitutional authorities.

Following his address, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report in the House, leading to a discussion among legislators as part of the 'Vote of Thanks' on the LG's speech.

Meanwhile, the Assembly witnessed high drama as 21 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, were suspended for unruly behaviour during the LG's address.

The ongoing three-day Delhi Assembly session, which commenced on Monday with the oath taking of newly-elected MLAs and the nomination of the House Speaker and Deputy Speaker, is set to conclude on Thursday.

