March for Justice: Bangladesh Medical students protest for reforms

Dhaka, Feb 25 (IANS) The Bangladesh medical students on Tuesday started a "March for Justice" programme. The protest was sparked due to a long-running dispute over holding the title 'Doctor' by the medical assistants, according to local media reports.

The demonstrators claimed that the medical assistants had been unlawfully using the title. One of their primary demands is to limit the use of the title 'Doctor' only to MBBS and BDS degree holders.

A Bangladesh court is set to issue an order on Monday on the writ petition filed in 2013 by medical assistants for legal recognition of the title. However, the demonstrators demanded a swift resolution of the matter to prevent the misuse of the designation.

While they marched towards the court, highlighting their demands, the Police blocked the march of intern doctors and medical students at the High Court gate, reports the country's leading daily, The Daily Star.

The medical students nationwide have called for a complete academic shutdown since yesterday and pressed their five-point demands.

Speaking to the leading daily, The Dhaka Tribune, Jabir Hossain, President of the Doctors' Movement for Justice, said, "Students from all medical colleges have boycotted all classes and examinations today (Monday). Additionally, intern doctors have refrained from providing services in various hospital wards as part of the academic shutdown."

The protesting intern doctors and students outlined their key demands, which include granting Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council registration exclusively to MBBS and BDS degree holders, discontinuing registration for medical assistants (MATS graduates), shutting down all medical assistant training schools (MATS) and substandard public and private medical colleges.

They also demand revoking the designation of "Sub-Assistant Community Medical Officers" for MATS graduates, recognising them instead as "Medical Assistants."

This week, Bangladesh has seen a significant increase in student protests, with many students demanding improved safety and security for citizens due to the worsening law and order situation across the country. Additionally, medical students are also expressing their specific demands.

