Delhi L-G orders transfer of five IAS officers, three assigned to CM's Office

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders for five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Three IAS officers have been assigned key positions in the Chief Minister's office -- one as Secretary to the CM and two as Special Secretaries to the CM, officials said.

The names of the officers and their postings are as follows:

Azimul Haque, an IAS officer of 2007 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Member (Administration), Delhi Jal Board with additional charge of CEO, Delhi Waqf Board, has been transferred and posted as CEO, Delhi Waqf Board.

Madhu Rani Teotia, an IAS officer of 2008 batch AGMUT cadre, on joining GNCTD, has been posted as Secretary to Chief Minister.

Sandeep Kumar Singh, an IAS officer of 2011 batch AGMUT cadre, on joining GNCTD, has been posted as Special Secretary to Chief Minister.

Ravi Jha, an IAS officer of 2011 batch AGMUT cadre, Excise Commissioner, has been posted as Special Secretary to Chief Minister.

Sachin Rana, an IAS officer of 2014 batch AGMUT cadre, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, has been given additional charge of Member (Administration), Delhi Jal Board.

This is the first major bureaucratic reshuffle under the new BJP government in Delhi. The orders are issued by the Services Department under L-G VK Saxena.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also handles the finance department in the Cabinet, will present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with her council of ministers took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly on Monday (February 24).

Alongside Delhi CM, the BJP ministers namely Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Singh Indraj, Pankaj Kumar Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took the oath.

Rekha Gupta had taken the oath as Delhi's Chief Minister on Thursday (February 20) at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. The swearing-in event, marking BJP's comeback after 27 years, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

The event was not only a political milestone but also a show of strength for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

With her appointment, Rekha Gupta has become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj, and Atishi.

She is also the fourth BJP leader to hold the top post in the capital, succeeding Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.