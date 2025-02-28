Adequate security arrangements put in place for Gurugram MC polls

Gurugram, Feb 28 (IANS) With just two days left for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Manesar Municipal Corporation (MMC) elections, preparations in the district are in full swing.

"Adequate security arrangements have been put in place for the polling. A total of 4,500 security personnel will be stationed at 1109 polling booths, with a higher concentration at those marked as critical or located in sensitive locations,” Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Gurugram Police, said.

Home guards, Special Security Forces, and Additional Security Personnel will also be deployed along with Gurugram Police personnel, Arora said, adding that night patrolling is underway to ensure peaceful elections in Gurugram.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have fielded candidates for Municipal elections in Gurugram, while in Manesar's 20 wards, the BJP is alone contesting the election.

This will be the first election for the Mayor's post. Meanwhile, the alcohol sale in Gurugram has been restricted for three days, marked 'Dry days' today.

The ban will be imposed from 5.30 pm, the time and day the civic polls campaign ends, till the day of voting.

Following this, the ban will be imposed again on March 12, when the counting will take place. The votes will be counted on March 12, and voting will take place on March 2.

"We have identified critical polling booths and polling stations in various places of the district. We have already prepared a plan to deal with any kind of law-and-order situation," Arora added.

On Thursday, the Gurugram Police Chief emphasised the need for proper coordination between the city police and crime branch teams to ensure smooth conduct of the coming MC elections.

"The deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), ACP and SHOs have also been asked to provide the details of troublemakers and history-sheeters in their respective areas. All will either be extended or bound down before the polls as a precautionary measure,” he added.

Crime units have also been deployed during the voting, and the in-charge of crime branches will also keep patrolling during this time with their police teams and will immediately take action as per rules against the person who breaks the law and order.

Apart from this, salutes in plain clothes have been deployed to keep a close tab on illegal activity during the elections, which includes tracking illegal cash transactions, distribution of liquor, or any other items suspected of being used by voters.

Meanwhile, after the implementation of the code of conduct for the elections from February 4 to February 25, illegal liquor worth over Rs 12 lakh, narcotics worth over Rs five lakh, and illegal weapons worth Rs 83,000 have been recovered from various places.

