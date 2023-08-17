Delhi L-G launches block chain technology for integration of DFSL’s e-forensic app

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K Saxena on Thursday launched the Block Chain Technology in Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) for the e-forensic application of the Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police, at Raj Niwas.

Delhi FSL becomes the first institution of its kind in the country to use the Block Chain technology for transparent and tamper-proof recording of evidences, digitally.

L­-G thanked the Home Ministry, particularly the Home Minister Amit Shah for spearheading the Block Chain Technology and its implementation in the country.

“Ever since Saxena took over as L-G in May last year, and visited the Delhi FSL for the first time, he has been insisting upon the utilization of Block Chain Technology by integrating it into the e-forensic application of the DFSL.

“He has been underlining the importance of transparent, tamper-free and speedy disposal of cases submitted the DFSL by the Delhi Police in the course of criminal investigation and subsequent judicial trials.

“The LG had been personally monitoring the progress and implementation of this initiative,” L-G office said.

The event was attended by the Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and several senior officers, including 14 probationary IAS officers of AGMUT cadre.

Delhi Police has already trained about 1,500 personnel to operate this new technology and over 3,000 forensic samples are being processed and analysed using the Block Chain Technology.

To this effect, the Delhi Police has already provided QR Code Scanners and Printers to 225 Police Stations in the National Capital.

L-G stressed that using this technology better intra-departmental coordination can be established and hence it will help the common people to attain justice and bring-in huge relief for them.

The L-G also asked the probationer IAS officers to use technology for ensuring better and faster delivery system.

The Block Chain Technology integrated with the e-forensic app of the DFSL will ensure that evidence (material samples) submitted from the scene of crime to the DFSL for analysis and reporting, remains free of human interface or interference.

Available only to authorised individuals in four separate blocks, representing four different stages of analysis, the data thus generated will be free of any tampering.

The Block Chain benefits include: transparency, accountability, greater trust, greater security, increased efficiency/speed and automation.

This Block Chain Technology will also help to automate the entire forensic workflow starting from Police to the FSL and the data entered by the Investigating Officer at police station level to FSL without disclosing the details such as FIR, name of parties etc. which will ensure confidentiality.

This technology is completely tamper-proof and transparent with unlimited capacity and storage for infinite time period. The technology can also be used for keeping land records, birth and death certificates, caste and income certificates which can also be stored in individual digital lockers.

