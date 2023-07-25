Delhi L-G inspects IECC complex at Pragati Maidan

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday visited and reviewed the preparedness of ongoing work of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) to come up at Pragati Maidan here.

The IECC complex will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26.

"Reviewed the preparedness at ITPO, Pragati Maidan and urged officials to leave no stone unturned, in further sprucing up the entire area. The IECC at the location, to be inaugurated on July 26, by PM Narendra Modi, will symbolise the new resurgent India," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has claimed that the IECC will be among the world's leading exhibition and convention complexes.

