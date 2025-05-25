Delhi L-G hails efforts of Rekha Gupta govt to make drains rain-ready

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Sunday commended the efforts of the Rekha Gupta government to desilt drains and focus on preparing the city’s drainage system to handle rainwater flow during the advancing monsoon.

In a social media post accompanied by videos showing rainwater flowing in large drains, the L-G said, “The morass set in due to neglect of more than a decade will take considerable time getting fully sorted, but the new government's efforts at governance are indeed gratifying.”

In a special appreciation for the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, headed by Minister Parvesh Verma, Saxena said, “It's encouraging to see the Irrigation & Flood Control Deptt striving to make our drains flow & mitigate waterlogging, amidst heavy unexpected rains. The consistent efforts of Hon’ble CM Smt @gupta rekha vide field visits & monitoring have started showing results.”

The L-G’s words of praise coincided with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva lauding the government for preparing the city for monsoon.

Sachdeva stated that while sudden storms and monsoon-related waterlogging have been regular occurrences in Delhi every year, the situation till last year was worsened by the negligence of the then-government. However, this situation has significantly improved now.

Sachdeva said that when Delhiites woke up this morning, they were faced with multiple complaints of fallen trees and waterlogging due to a storm that hit late last night.

Following the instructions of CM Gupta, all BJP MLAs and councillors, along with officials from the Delhi Jal Board and Public Works Department, took to the streets.

“By 9 a.m., most trees had been cleared and much of the waterlogging removed, easing traffic across the city. By noon, the situation had been brought under control,” he said.

After every spell of rain, the people of Delhi can clearly see the difference between the former Arvind Kejriwal government and the current BJP-led administration, he said.

Sachdeva emphasised that while the Kejriwal government used to blame the L-G and officials for waterlogging and leave citizens in the lurch, the BJP government takes responsibility and, after thunderstorms or rain, works actively with officials and staff to normalise the situation.

