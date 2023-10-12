Delhi L-G approves promotion of 39 doctors from non-teaching specialists Grade 3 to Grade 2

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, has approved the promotion of 39 doctors from non-teaching specialists Grade 3 to Grade 2.

These promotions came after a lengthy process that involved contractual appointments and subsequent regularisation of these doctors.

A total of 84 contractual doctors, including 45 medical officers and 39 non-teaching specialists Grade 3, were initially appointed on a contractual basis between December 18, 2006 and December 23, 2009.

Over the years, they had to navigate through various legal avenues, including the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Delhi High Court, and the Supreme Court to secure their regularisation, which was finally achieved on January 17, 2022.

Despite their regularisation, the Department of Health had not provided them with the necessary promotions. It wasn't until June 22, 2022 that the Department Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting was conducted for these doctors.

Even after the DPC was held, the minutes were delayed, and it took the intervention of the L-G to move the promotion process forward.

