Delhi L-G allows EOW to probe 8 prison officials' role in helping alleged conman Sukesh

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has granted permission to the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to conduct an investigation into the role of eight prison officials under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act in the case of organised crime syndicate reportedly being run by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from the Rohini Jail.

According to officials, the L-G accorded approval to the EOW to conduct an inquiry/investigation against eight jail officials of Delhi Prisons for the allegations levelled against them.

“The L-G’s nod to conduct a probe against these eight already under arrest Group B officials of Delhi Prisons is in addition to the permission granted last year by him to probe the role of another 81 jail officials for facilitating Sukesh for financial gains,” said an official.

The jail officials who will now face probe are Sunil Kumar, Sunder Bora (both superintendents),Prakash Chand, Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Subhash Batra (deputy superintendents), Dharam Singh Meena, Lakshmi Dutt and Prakash Chand (assistant superintendents).

Investigators have stated that Sukash Chandrashekhar used to pay approximately Rs 1.50 crore every month for getting facilities such as using mobile phones and a separate barrack without any hindrance.

“These eight jail officials have already been arrested under the provisions of MCOCA for facilitating the organised crime syndicate run by Sukesh, for making his stay comfortable and ensuring privacy, so that he could use mobile phones in the jail in lieu of pecuniary gains,” the official said.

The footage from various CCTV cameras in Rohini Jail were collected and analysed, duty roster of the said staff was checked, phone details were analysed and information was collected on the basis of the disclosure of the accused persons.

“It was found that the said staff were deployed in the barrack of Sukesh in consultation with him so as to help him to carry out his criminal activities,” said the official.

A separate barrack was exclusively provided to Sukesh by these jail officials in gross violation of the prison manual for pecuniary gains received through Dharam Singh Meena on a regular basis, officials said.

