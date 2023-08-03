Delhi L-G, AAP govt spar over sending official files

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Delhi L-G office on Thursday denied the claims made by the AAP-led government that the L-G had strongly reprimanded the Chief Secretary for bypassing the Chief Minister and sending official files to the office of the LG, without due permission from the Chief Minister.

"We have taken grave objections to the words 'condemn' in the first release and 'reprimand' and 'breach' in the subsequent release, terming them a figment of fantastic imagination, that was apparently and shamelessly being undertaken, as part of a nefarious agenda driven political exercise aimed at viciating the atmosphere, even as the Parliament was deliberating on serious and consequential issues pertaining to the NCT of Delhi," the L-G office said.

The Delhi government had said: "In yet another shocking turn of events, it has come to light that the Chief Secretary, in breach of his Constitutional duty, is sending official files on transferred subjects directly to the office of the L-G, without routing them either through the concerned Minister of Delhi government or the Chief Minister.".

"Even in the past, the L-G has, contrary to the politically expedient charges made by the AAP Government and its party functionaries, always kept the CM in loop in all matters - even those on which it was duly not required, in the interest of smooth governance," L-G office said.

The L-G office further stated that the AAP government has always resorted to perpetrating and perpetuating falsehood, and even in this case resorted to using words like reprimand and condemnation of the chief secretary by the L-G.

"The government and its functionaries are advised to refrain from such, characteristic but abominable attempts at sullying the name of high offices," said the L-G office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.