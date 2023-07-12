Delhi: Inter-state narco-syndicate busted, three held with drugs

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three key players of an inter-state narcotic drug cartel operating in the national capital and recovered 1.55 kg of fine quality heroin, valued at worth more than Rs. 2.5 crore in international market, police said on Wednesday.

The official said that they have further recovered gold and silver jewellery worth more than Rs 20 lakh and high end cars including Mahindra Thar from the accused's hideouts.

Police said that the accused identified as Parveen, 25, a resident of Sonia Gandhi Camp in Samalkha, Manoj, 35, a resident of Jeevan Park in Uttam Nagar, and Bheem, 35, a resident of Sitapuri, Uttam Nagar, had accumulated huge wealth in the drug trade.

According to police, information was received that some Delhi-based drug traffickers were indulging in the regular trade of high-grade heroin, which was being sold in the areas of Delhi and Haryana.

“This input was further developed through technical as well as manual surveillance and it took about 4-5 months of painstaking efforts to develop the information. On June 30, the team received tip-off about Manoj and his partner Bheem, who were indulging in drug trafficking, would come at the red light of Sector 1, Dwarka, Delhi to supply heroin to Parveen.

“All the three accused were apprehended and 1.55 kg fine-grade heroin was recovered from them,” Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said.

On interrogation, it was revealed that they were part of an inter-state narcotics syndicate.

“Manoj stated that they used to purchase the heroin from his supplier in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), who would deliver the contraband at different locations on the borders of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh,” said Dhaliwal.

“Parveen disclosed that he would buy heroin from Manoj and Bheem, and then sell it to various drug addicts from his residence in Samalkha. Further efforts are being made to identify the main supplier of Bareilly,” he added.

The Special CP said that it was also revealed that the accused had accumulated huge wealth in the drug trade. “They used their cash to invest in various things such as cars, jewellery, and properties. During the investigation, a Mahindra Thar, a Maruti Swift, a scooty, mobile phones, gold and silver jewellery, and cash have been recovered, and the properties of the accused have also been identified,” the official added.

