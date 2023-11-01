Delhi HC urges Forest Department to improve capital's air quality

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that it is the responsibility of the Forest Department to maintain the capital's air quality and urged it to take measures to improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, addressing issues such as the creation of an alternative forest in Delhi and filling department vacancies, expressed concern over children suffering from asthma due to polluted air.

He noted encroachments in the ridge area, considered the lungs of the national capital, happening under the observation of government officials.

The court asked the Principal Secretary of the Forest Department to fill vacancies on a war footing and said that it is the department's obligation to ensure a reduction in AQI.

Lamenting the air quality's impact on residents, it said: "Every kid is having breathing problems. In December-January, people have to travel out when it is the best time to be here."

The court also stressed that Delhi's residents have a fundamental right to clean air and greenery plays a significant role in achieving that.

A senior official informed the court that the department is planning eco-restoration of 136 acres of deemed forest land near the Haryana border in Isapur. Additionally, efforts are being made to ecologically rejuvenate and restore the Yamuna floodplains. The court received assurance that steps would be taken to complete the recruitment process for various vacant positions in the department.

On October 10, the court had demanded the allocation of 750 hectares of land for developing an alternative forest, stressing on the need for planned development in the interest of future generations and expressing concerns about the existing forest cover's lifespan. The court criticised the authorities' proposal to set aside only 0.23 acres of land for an alternative forest as inadequate. The case is to be heard next on November 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.