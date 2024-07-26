Delhi HC rejects PIL against declaration of June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the Centre’s decision to observe June 25, the day when the Emergency was imposed by Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, as the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' every year.

A bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed the government notification did not violate or disrespect the Constitution.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, was hearing a PIL claiming that a national emergency was imposed in 1975 as per the constitutional provision and it was derogatory to declare June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

The notification issued on July 13 said, “The Government of India has declared June 25th as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency.

"The observance of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' will help keep the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defence of our democracy alive in every Indian. Thus preventing dictatorial forces like the Congress from repeating those horrors," the Home Minister has said.

