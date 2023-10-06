Delhi HC permanently restrains 50 rogue websites from illegally streaming Disney Plus Hotstar content

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has issued a permanent injunction against 50 rogue websites that were illegally streaming television shows, TV series, and movies originally broadcasted on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Justice C Hari Shankar's observed that prima facie, exclusive rights to stream or telecast content from 26 shows and films are vested in Disney Plus Hotstar, not the unauthorised streaming platforms.

The case was brought before the court by Star India Private Limited and Disney Plus Hotstar, who alleged piracy of their copyrighted content by these rogue websites.

The 26 shows and films involved in the lawsuit include popular titles like "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai," "Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin," "Anupamaa," "Yeh Hai Chahatein," "Imlie," "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2," and many others.

Back in August 2021, the court had issued an interim injunction against these rogue websites.

During the proceedings, none of the defendants were represented by legal counsel.

Justice Shankar noted that these rogue entities, engaged solely in unauthorised broadcasting of copyrighted television shows, films, and web series, had chosen not to appear before the court.

He observed that this pattern is not unique and that such websites often refrain from contesting legal actions, preferring to exploit their unauthorised activities while avoiding legal consequences.

