Delhi HC grants Centre 7 weeks to comply with judgement on HRA benefit to all paramilitary personnel

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has granted a seven-week extension to the Centre for complying with a division bench judgement extending the benefit of House Rent Allowance (HRA) to all personnel in the paramilitary forces, regardless of their rank, in accordance with their entitlement.

Justice Jasmeet Singh was hearing a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for failing to adhere to the judgement passed on December 16 last year.

At the request of the Central government standing counsel Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, the court granted a seven-week extension, whileobserving that while the Centre and other relevant authorities were initially directed to comply with the judgement within six weeks, more than nine months have gone without compliance.

Expressing its concern over the repeated disregard for timelines and directions issued by the court, it said that the mere filing of a Special Leave Petition (SLP) should not serve as a reason for non-compliance with the court's orders.

Justice Singh further noted that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), one of the respondents, is a security force and is not exempt from the court's jurisdiction.

He said that there had been total non-compliance with the court's directions and timelines, and put up the matter for hearing next on November 23.

In December last year, the division bench had questioned the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to limit HRA benefits to Personnel Below Officer Rank (PBORs) in paramilitary forces.

It said that every personnel in the paramilitary forces should be entitled to HRA benefits. The judgement had directed the Centre and other authorities to take necessary steps, in consultation with the Ministries of Home Affairs and Finance, to grant HRA benefits to such personnel.

The court expressed its inability to understand why officers, including Officers/Coy Commanders and PBORs, should not receive similar benefits, especially considering their service in distant locations. The judgement said that discrimination within the force based on cadre should not be permitted, particularly for officers serving the nation.

