Delhi HC directs formation of action plan to deal with bomb threats, other emergencies

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has asked the government to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), for addressing bomb threats and related emergencies.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to address situations of bomb threats and similar disasters in schools of Delhi.

Justice Narula-led Bench said that the SOP should clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, school management, and municipal authorities, ensuring seamless coordination and implementation.

The Delhi High Court said that a grievance redressal mechanism must be established to address concerns raised by affected parties and stakeholders, and on the basis of their feedback, updates to the action plan should also be undertaken to adapt to evolving challenges.

It permitted the petitioner to submit a detailed representation identifying specific suggestions or perceived gaps in the measures under consideration.

“These representations shall be considered by the respondent authorities while finalising the action plan and SOP,” said the Delhi High Court.

To facilitate effective implementation, it ordered authorities to conduct regular training sessions for school staff, students, and other stakeholders.

The petition filed before the Delhi HC said that the failure of the authorities to take adequate and timely measures in addressing the recurring bomb threat emails received by various schools across Delhi has jeopardised the safety and security of children, teachers, staff, and other stakeholders in these educational institutions.

The petitioner contended that such incidents, beyond posing a direct risk to life and safety, have caused significant trauma, anxiety, and harassment to students and their families, including him, whose child is currently enrolled in a school in the national Capital.

The PIL emphasised the necessity of formulating and implementing a detailed action plan to prevent the recurrence of distressing incidents, which not only disrupt families but also have far-reaching consequences for society at large.

In its order, the Delhi High Court said that expecting a foolproof mechanism to entirely prevent such threats is both “unrealistic and impractical” but stressed that authorities must brace themselves to address the evolving challenges, particularly in the digital age, where anonymity emboldens perpetrators.

It added that the authorities must focus on deterrence by demonstrating that such acts will not go unpunished, thereby sending a clear message to potential offenders that their actions will have serious consequences and would reinforce public confidence and dissuade others from engaging in such activities.

