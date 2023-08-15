Delhi HC Chief Justice inaugurates IT projects

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Tuesday spoke about the role of technology in shaping the future of justice during an Independence Day event where he inaugurated three significant IT projects.

The ceremony took place at the high court premises, following the national flag unfurling. The projects include a web accessibility compliant cause list, ensuring specially-abled individuals can access court information online.

Justice Sharma highlighted that the court is embracing technology to enhance the justice delivery system, streamlining processes for litigants and lawyers.

The judge unveiled three projects: Secure, Scalable and Sugamya Website as a Service (S3WaaS) for the Delhi District Courts, a Digital Platform for Sharing Trial Court Record with the High Court, and the Web Accessibility Compliant Cause List of the High Court.

Justice Sharma underlined that technology facilitates not only decision-making but also the myriad sub-processes integral to court functioning.

He stressed the importance of making the judicial system accessible and transparent, citing the positive impact of a digital platform for sharing trial court records.

The introduction of the Web Accessibility Compliant Cause List was heralded as a significant leap in accessibility initiatives by the high court.

This initiative aligns with the e-Committee of the Supreme Court's Standard Operating Procedure for generating documents accessible to the disabled.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, chairperson of the Information Technology Committee of the high court, expressed hope that the chief justice would approve the accessibility committee.

Justice Shakdher announced the creation of accessibility committees in all district courts and their publication on court websites.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, a member of the IT committee, acknowledged the collaborative effort of judges, IT team members, registry officials, lawyers, and other stakeholders in achieving these advancements.

He said that shared dedication strengthens the institution.

It was also revealed that the Delhi Judicial Academy would conduct training programmes to create accessible documents and address the needs of individuals with disabilities.

The event showcased the high court's commitment to utilising technology to make the justice system more efficient and accessible to all, marking a step toward a more inclusive legal environment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.