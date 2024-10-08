Delhi HC asks District Courts to properly record appearances of advocates in order sheets

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has ordered all District Courts across the national Capital to properly record appearances of advocates in the order sheets and suggested implementing mechanisms like ‘drop-box’ and ‘chat box’ for recording court appearances.

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Narula was hearing a plea filed by an advocate challenging the exclusion of his name in orders rendered by the Patiala House Court, where he appeared as an advocate.

The Justice Narula-led Bench noted that despite several attempts to get his appearance recorded, the District Courts continue to omit the name of the petitioner from the order sheets.

In its detailed order, the Delhi High Court said that it finds merit in the petition filed by the advocate, adding that there is a need to formalise the practice of recording the names of lawyers representing parties in court proceedings.

It said, “Such records serve as acknowledgment of an advocate’s attendance and participation in the hearings and also forms the foundation for the eligibility requirement for allotment of chambers in District Courts.”

Furthermore, court appearances are often a prerequisite for eligibility in district Bar Association elections, whether as candidates or voters, the High Court added.

The Delhi HC said that the apparent absence of a uniform protocol across District Courts in relation to court appearances, calls for immediate rectification and stressed on standardisation of this practice across all District Courts in the national Capital.

It further said, “This would streamline the submission of names of advocates present during court proceedings, and accurate, consistent records across all District Courts which will further ensure transparency and protect professional interests of advocates.”

Disposing of the petition, the Delhi High Court ordered the Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters) to issue necessary instructions to all District Courts, ensuring that the appearances of advocates appearing before the court are properly recorded in the order sheets.

“To facilitate this process, a mechanism similar to the ‘drop-box’ system for advocates appearing in person, or the ‘chat box’ used in video conferencing hearings at the High Court of Delhi, could be implemented,” it said.

