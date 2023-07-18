Delhi HC asks CBI to place copy of chargesheet against businessman in Excise policy case

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to place on record the copy of charge sheet in the plea challenging the trial court orders granting bail to two accused in the excise policy case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was hearing a plea moved by the probe agency against the trial court order granting bail to Aam Aadmi Party communication in-charge Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

The court has posted the matter for hearing next on October 6.

Last year in November, Justice Yogesh Khanna had issued notice to Nair and Boinpally in the present matter.

The single-judge bench had also sought reply from the duo and deferred the stay on CBI’s plea.

Special Judge M K Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had granted bail to the two accused.

CBI has contended that Nair is a position holder in a political party and that a large sum of money of Rs. 30 crores in cash came to Delhi from South India.

It was contended that bail was granted to the duo just because there were oral statements of witnesses stating the transactions, and that they did not have documents.

