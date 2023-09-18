Delhi HC allows farmers’ association to submit fresh representation for protest

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday permitted a farmers' association to submit a fresh representation to the Delhi police requesting permission for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar to raise various issues, including a demand for the release of Cauvery water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu.

The bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula was hearing P Ayyakannu’s petition – which now stands disposed of – seeking permission for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar and alternative locations, with a preference for a demonstration before the Cauvery Management Commission in New Delhi, demanding the release of water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu in accordance with Supreme Court directives.

Ayyakannu is the Tamil Nadu unit president of the National South Indian River Interlinking Farmers' Association.

The court was informed that the association's previous representation was rejected.

The Delhi government's counsel said that a standing order issued containing guidelines for demonstrations or protests near Central Vista, including Jantar Mantar, considers various factors including time restrictions, when granting or denying permission.

“Keeping in view the standing order of 2022, the petitioner is free to file a fresh representation,” the bench said, adding that it will be dealt with based on it.

