Delhi govt school students says Kudos ISRO

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) In a remarkable display of support, students from various Delhi government schools have channeled their emotions into crafting encouraging messages for ISRO, sending their heartfelt wishes for this pivotal event.

Taking their creativity to the next level, some students have designed posters, crafted replicas of Chandrayaan 3, and even formed human chains to provide unwavering encouragement to the ISRO team.

Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (Kautilya), Chirag Enclave, has made special arrangements for students to witness the live telecast of the

Chandrayaan 3 moonlanding event. Education Minister Atishi will join the event here with students and share the historical significance of this

moment with the young students.

Speaking about the excitement among students, Education Minister Atishi said, “On this historic day of Chandrayaan-3 landing, continuous

well-wishes are pouring in from the students of Delhi government schools to ISRO; our country's scientists are our greatest pride and a source of

inspiration for our children.”

Expressing their excitement, students said, "The Chandrayaan 3's moon landing has filled us with immense pride and enthusiasm. We are eagerly

looking forward to witnessing this remarkable achievement and extending our heartfelt wishes to the entire ISRO team."

“Seeing our nation's efforts to conquer new frontiers in space exploration is truly inspiring. We, as students, are privileged to be part of this historic moment, and our messages and posters for ISRO are our small way of showing our support and appreciation." said a student from Government

Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (Kautilya), Chirag Enclave.

