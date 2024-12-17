Delhi govt mandates power-saving ACs in all its buildings, BJP says cosmetic effort

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Delhi government has forwarded a proposal to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena mandating the use of energy-efficient air-conditioners, fans and other appliances compulsory in all its offices, officials said on Tuesday. The Opposition BJP called it a cosmetic step that was “too little, too late”.

The proposal was moved under the initiative of Chief Minister Atishi, who also holds the power portfolio, said an official.

The Chief Minister said the move will cut electricity bills of government buildings and also save crores of rupees, considering that the Delhi government annually pays Rs 1,900 crore in power bills for consuming over 2,000 million units of energy.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new academic block at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Mukundpur Village, Burari Assembly.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Atishi remarked, "This magnificent block, built amidst the dense population and narrow lanes of Mukundpur Village, is even more impressive than private schools."

She added, "Thanks to Arvind Kejriwalji's education revolution, today a poor child no longer remains poor. With quality education, they fulfil their dreams."

Chief Minister Atishi further said, "From 1947 to 2015, Delhi’s government schools saw the construction of 24,000 rooms. But in just 10 years, the AAP government has completed 65 years' worth of work, building over 22,000 rooms."

After seeing the school's geography lab, Chief Minister Atishi said, "I studied in a big private school, but even there, they didn’t have such facilities."

“This building, with 36 rooms, is far better than any private school in this entire locality. You won’t find classrooms or labs like these in private schools around here," she said.

Chief Minister Atishi said, "With this new building, especially the girls from Mukundpur Village, who previously had to go to distant schools after Class 10, will benefit the most. Now, they won't have to travel far for their education."

During the inauguration event, children welcomed Chief Minister Atishi with a tilak. Later, the school plaque was unveiled, and Chief Minister Atishi interacted with students presenting exhibitions before inspecting the school. Local MLA Sanjeev Jha was also present.

In response to the AAP government’s initiative for the use of green appliances in its offices, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it was a step taken too late.

He said that the AAP government’s proposal to replace electrical equipment in its offices after 10 years in power is a proposal far behind its time.

“Today, Chief Minister Atishi introduced a plan to save electricity in government offices, a step delayed by a decade. However, similar initiatives have already been implemented in most major private sector institutions in Delhi,” he said.

The Delhi BJP Spokesperson pointed out that between 2007 and 2022, the BJP administration in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took further steps by installing solar power plants in numerous offices and schools.

“This not only reduced electricity costs but also created a source of income,” Kapoor said.

In addition, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi reduced its electricity bills by two-thirds by converting its entire street light network to LED lights. Similarly, Delhi Police brought in cost-saving measures by connecting several police station buildings, offices, and traffic light networks to solar power.

Kapoor also asked the Delhi government to clarify how many office buildings, schools, colleges, or hospital buildings had been made solar energy-efficient.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.